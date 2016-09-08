Et paf... premières chutes en série au défilé de Kanye

Y'a un soucis avc les talons 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WbJ0nmjRmU #YEEZYSEASON4— ️FUCK BEING NORMAL ⛈ (@OoKadyoO) 7 septembre 2016
She was having a hard time in them heels.. 😭 that's definitely how I be #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/hWWpfmFmZi— Justine Skye ✨ (@JSkye__fan) 7 septembre 2016
Un invité très serviable a aidé à marche ce mannequin dont les chevilles oscillaient dangereusement
Homegirl couldn't do it anymore. DOGS WERE BARKIN #YeezySeason4 pic.twitter.com/OZXLvhT9I0— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) 7 septembre 2016
Un mannequin blond comme les blés et marchant comme un canard a résolu carrément d'enlever ses souliers pour courir se mettre ne place pour le final !
#AminaBlue gave no "f's" and took off her heels during the #YeezySeason4 fashion show 😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/0XrfGdQB7o— The Daily 411 (@TheRealDaily411) 7 septembre 2016
D'autres pourtant s'en sortaient très bien...
Six unexpected beauty lessons from @KanyeWest's #YeezySeason4: https://t.co/eVFJ4RYJCs pic.twitter.com/BFdAUuwanx— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) 7 septembre 2016