Et paf... premières chutes en série au défilé de Kanye

Beauté & Mode Les talons portés par les mannequins lors du défilé Yeezy orchestré par Kanye West ont provoqué des chutes en série !



Un invité très serviable a aidé à marche ce mannequin dont les chevilles oscillaient dangereusement

Un mannequin blond comme les blés et marchant comme un canard a résolu carrément d'enlever ses souliers pour courir se mettre ne place pour le final !


D'autres pourtant s'en sortaient très bien...