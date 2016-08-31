Deux mois dans la mer Morte et cette robe se métamorphose en œuvre d'art

Sigalit Landau in preparation of new salt sculptures, July 2016. Photo: @shaxaf Landau's exhibition "Salt Bride" at Marlborough Contemporary documents the transformation of a dress submerged in sat-rich waters of the Dead Sea. #SaltBride #SigalitLandau #Salt #DeadSea #marlboroughcontemporary

