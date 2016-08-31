Deux mois dans la mer Morte et cette robe se métamorphose en œuvre d'art

Rédaction lifestyle Publié le - Mis à jour le

Photos
Magazine

La nature aussi peut réaliser de belles œuvres d'art.

Pour rappel, la mer Morte au Proche-Orient est reconnue pour sa haute quantité de sel, ce qui lui vaut sa réputation thérapeutique. Lorsqu'on y plonge un objet durant plusieurs mois, il en ressort complètement transformé. Une artiste israélienne, Sigalit Landau, en a fait une expérience plutôt poétique. Durant deux mois, elle a immergé une robe noire inspirée d'un modèle traditionnel du "Dibbouk", une pièce de théâtre yiddish du début du 20ème siècle, dans les eaux du lac salé. Le vêtement en est ressorti figé à tout jamais.




Le projet réalisé avec l'appui d'un photographe, Yotam From, est aujourd'hui exposé en huit clichés sous-marins à la galerie Marlborough Contemporary de Londres (jusqu'au 3 septembre). "Avec le temps, l'alchimie de la mer transforme le vêtement, symbole de la mort et de la folie, en la robe de mariée qu'elle aurait dû être", peut-on lire sur le site du salon d'exposition. Dans la pièce de théâtre écrite entre 1913 et 1916, cette robe était en effet portée par Leah, une future mariée possédée par les mauvais esprits avant d'être exorcisée.




Ce n'est pas la première fois que Sigalit Landau utilise le processus organique de la mer Morte pour réaliser ses œuvres. Elle avait déjà cristallisé des objets tels que des chaussures, des drapeaux, un violon, un lustre, ou encore un vélo.

#Israeli artist #SigalitLandau's "Bullring Bicycle," 2011, Ready-made after suspension in Dead Sea water.

A photo posted by Yuden Projects (@yudenprojects) on



#deadsea #water #salt #platforms by #sigalitlandau

A photo posted by Xina Scuderi (@xinascuderi) on



#bfami #phillipsauction #sigalitlandau Abba's Violin - a beautiful sculpture, encrusted in Dead Sea salt #paddle8

A photo posted by Katrina Schwarz (@katrinaschwarz9) on