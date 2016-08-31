Deux mois dans la mer Morte et cette robe se métamorphose en œuvre d'art

La nature aussi peut réaliser de belles œuvres d'art.
Pour rappel, la mer Morte au Proche-Orient est reconnue pour sa haute quantité de sel, ce qui lui vaut sa réputation thérapeutique. Lorsqu'on y plonge un objet durant plusieurs mois, il en ressort complètement transformé. Une artiste israélienne, Sigalit Landau, en a fait une expérience plutôt poétique. Durant deux mois, elle a immergé une robe noire inspirée d'un modèle traditionnel du "Dibbouk", une pièce de théâtre yiddish du début du 20ème siècle, dans les eaux du lac salé. Le vêtement en est ressorti figé à tout jamais.
"My work is very much concerned with the body and my body wants to be a mirror of the place, and I believe this is true in reverse as well; the body can be like metaphor, you can write on the sand, salt crystallization can act as a "scab", it goes back and forth from the land to the body to several narratives" Sigalit Landau interviewed by @keenonmag Marlborough Contemporary is pleased to present "Salt Bride", a serie of eight large colour prints by @sigalitlandau. Preview: Thursday 28 July 2016, 12:00 - 14:00 Image: Sigalit Landau, Salt Crystal Bride Gown VIII, 2014 (detail). Colour print, 163 x 109. Photo: Studio Sigalit Landau #SaltBride #SigalitLandau #Salt #DeadSea #marlboroughcontemporary
Le projet réalisé avec l'appui d'un photographe, Yotam From, est aujourd'hui exposé en huit clichés sous-marins à la galerie Marlborough Contemporary de Londres (jusqu'au 3 septembre). "Avec le temps, l'alchimie de la mer transforme le vêtement, symbole de la mort et de la folie, en la robe de mariée qu'elle aurait dû être", peut-on lire sur le site du salon d'exposition. Dans la pièce de théâtre écrite entre 1913 et 1916, cette robe était en effet portée par Leah, une future mariée possédée par les mauvais esprits avant d'être exorcisée.
The dress featured in Sigalit Landau's "Salt Bride" is a replica of a traditional Hasidic garment worn by the female character #Leah in the canonical Yiddish play #TheDybbuk, as portrayed by legendary actress #HannaRovina for forty years with the #HabimaTheatre, first in Russia and then in Israel #SaltBride #SigalitLandau #Salt #DeadSea #marlboroughcontemporary
As part of her "Salt" series, Sigalit Landau suspends objects within the Dead Sea for set periods of time. Landau's latest "Salt Bride", a replica of a traditional Hasidic dress, was left in the drink over a two-month period. Because the Dead Sea has a salinity level of 34.2%, the black garb is transformed underwater as salt crystals gradually adhere to the fabric. The dress is a replica of the costume worn by the female character Leah in the canonical Yiddish play, The Dybbuk, which tells the story of a young bride possessed by an evil spirit and subsequently exorcised. Over time, the sea's alchemy transforms the plain garment from a symbol associated with death and madness into the wedding dress it was always intended to be. #fromdeathandmadness #sigalitlandau #saltbride #theneternalworldofdesign #dressinthemaking
Ce n'est pas la première fois que Sigalit Landau utilise le processus organique de la mer Morte pour réaliser ses œuvres. Elle avait déjà cristallisé des objets tels que des chaussures, des drapeaux, un violon, un lustre, ou encore un vélo.
The Appleton visited Pèrez Art Museum Miami and as always, what a delight! Such a beautiful museum and collection, including this sculptural piece by Sigalit Landau, which the artist created by submerging the chandelier form in the Dead Sea until it was encrusted with mineral salt. @pammpics #pamm #art #museum #sigalitlandau