Shannen Doherty: des nouvelles rassurantes

#themanyfacesofcancer this is from the beginning of my cancer story. My reconstructive surgeon, Dr Jay Orringer, wanted to have the best outcome possible. That meant a hyperbaric chamber along with many other outside of the box methods. The result... He saved my skin... Literally. We have many procedures in the future but as long as he's my doctor, I feel safe. I could not be more blessed than with him. The future of cancer treatment should include things like this and covered by insurance so we all can choose methods like this if we want. #fightlikeagirl #su2c

