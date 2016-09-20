Une première photo pour Jumanji 2

Cinéma La suite du film culte sortira le 2 août 2017 sur nos écrans !

Hormis le casting qui regroupe Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan et Jack Black, on n'en sait actuellement pas beaucoup sur le pitch de la suite de Jumanji.

Pour faire plaisir aux nombreux fans du premier opus, véritable carton au box office sorti en 1994, et surtout faire monter la pression autour de l'évènement, Kevin Hart et Dwayne Johnson ont dévoilé quelques images sur leur compte Instagram respectif.

Si le premier cité a posté une photo des quatre acteurs dans un décor de jungle, The Rock, lui, a carrément posté une vidéo de l'équipe du film à Hawaii.

Jumanji 2 sortira le 2 août 2017 sur nos écrans. Il devrait conter la suite des aventures qui se sont déroulées dans le premier opus.