La seule surprise du côté mauve est la titularisation d'Acheampong. Tielemans est sur le banc. La Gantoise récupère Mitrovic et Gigot. Suivez la rencontre en direct.

Les compositions

La Gantoise : Kalinic, Saief, Mitrovic, Gigot, Milicevic, Gershon, Dejaegere, Foket, Simon, Kubo, Coulibaly.

Banc : Thoelen, Rinne, Troost-Ekong, B. Verstraete, Matton, L. Verstraete, Schoofs, Kalu, Perbet, Rabiu.

Anderlecht : Boeckx, Obradovic, Spajic, Kara, Appiah, Trebel, Dendoncker, Acheampong, Hanni, Chipciu, Teodorczyk.

Banc : Ruben, Deschacht, Tielemans, Stanciu, Bruno, Capel, Kiese Thelin.

Suivez la rencontre en direct