Les larmes de "Schweini" pour sa dernière avec l'Allemagne (PHOTOS + VIDEOS)

AFP Publié le - Mis à jour le

Mondial 2018

L'Allemagne a battu la Finlande 2 à 0 mercredi soir en match amical à Mönchengladbach, à quatre jours de son premier match de qualification pour le Mondial-2018 en Norvège. Les buts ont été inscrits par Meyer (55e) et Özil (77e).

Le match était également la 121e et dernière sélection de Bastian Schweinsteiger, champion du monde 2014, qui a annoncé sa retraite internationale.

Le joueur est apparu très ému avant le coup d'envoi puis a été fêté par ses équipiers en fin de rencontre.


 

       