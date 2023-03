Fumigènes, magasins attaqués et feux de poubelles : fortes violences à Paris pour la réforme des retraites (PHOTOS)

À lire aussi

Ils ont lancé pavés et bouteilles sur les forces de l'ordre et incendié des poubelles, selon le journaliste de l'AFP. Peu de temps après le départ du cortège, quelques feux d'artifice avaient déjà été lancés près de la place de la République en direction des forces de l'ordre, qui ont immédiatement répliqué avec des gaz lacrymogènes. Selon la préfecture de police, "environ un millier" d'éléments radicaux, vêtus de noir et équipés de masques et lunettes, sont présents dans le cortège.

Réforme des retraites en France - Des violences émaillent la manifestation à Paris ©BELGA

En amont de la manifestation, 2.000 contrôles et 5 interpellations ont été réalisés, selon les chiffres communiqués à 15H00 par la préfecture de police. Le ministre de l'Intérieur Gérald Darmanin avait annoncé mardi que "12.000 policiers et gendarmes" étaient mobilisés jeudi en France dont "5.000 à Paris" pour cette nouvelle journée d'action intersyndicale.

A protestor poses with a slogan which reads in French "Me Raoul, I am not a prisoner of your system" during a demonstration against pension reforms in Paris on March 23, 2023, a week after the government pushed a pensions reform through parliament without a vote, using the article 49.3 of the constitution. - French unions on March 23, 2023, staged a new day of disruption against President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform after he defiantly vowed to implement the change, with refineries at a standstill and mass transport cancellations. (Photo by Alain JOCARD / AFP) ©AFP or licensors

