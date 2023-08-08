Le British Museum évacué après une attaque au couteau ayant fait un blessé

Le British Museum de Londres a été évacué mardi après qu'un homme a été poignardé à proximité du musée, a indiqué la police métropolitaine britannique. Un homme a été interpellé à la suite de l'incident.

Dans un communiqué, la police a indiqué être intervenue vers 10h00 locales (11h00 HB) pour un "incident isolé", "pas considéré comme de nature terroriste": "un homme blessé à l'arme blanche a été transporté à l'hôpital".

Un autre "a été arrêté pour coups et blessures" à la suite de cet incident survenu "au croisement de Russell Street et de Museum Street", où se trouve l'entrée principale du musée, a précisé Scotland Yard.

Le British Museum a confirmé sa fermeture jusqu'à nouvel ordre et assuré qu'il informerait les visiteurs dès que la situation serait revenue à la normale. Selon une journaliste du Financial Times, la police aurait affirmé que le musée garderait porte close jusqu'à mercredi.

