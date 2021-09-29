Ligue des Champions - 2e journée: les résultats de mercredi

Résultats des matchs disputés mercredi dans le cadre de la 2e journée de la Ligue des Champions de football:. Groupe E Bayern Munich (All) - Dynamo Kiev (Ukr) 5 - 0 buts: Bayern: Lewandowski (12 s.p., 27), Gnabry (68), Sane (74), Choupo-Moting (87) Dynamo: Benfica (Por) - FC Barcelone (Esp) 3 - 0 buts: Porto: Nunez (3, 79 s.p.), Silva (69) Barcelone: Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Bayern 6 2 2 0 0 8 0 8 2. Benfica 4 1 1 0 3 0 3 3. Kiev 1 0 11 0 0 5 -5 4. Barcelone 0 0 0 2 0 6 -6 . Groupe F Atalanta Bergame (Ita) - Young Boys (Sui) 1 - 0 but: Atalanta: Pessina (68) Manchester United (Ang) - Villarreal (Esp) 2 - 1 buts: Manchester: Telles (60) Villarreal: Alcacer (53) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Atalanta 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 2. Berne 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3. Man United 3 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 4. Villarreal 1 2 0 1 1 3 4 -1 . Groupe G Wolfsburg (All) - Séville FC (Esp) 1 - 1 buts: Wolfsburg: Steffen (49), Séville: Rakitic (86) RB Salzbourg (Aut) - Lille (Fra) 2-1 buts: Salzbourg: Adeyemi (35, 53) Lille: Yilmaz (62) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Salzbourg 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 2. Séville 2 2 0 2 0 2 2 0 3. Wolsfsburg 2 2 0 2 0 1 1 0 4. Lille 1 2 0 1 1 1 2 -1 . Groupe H Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg (Rus) - Malmö (Suè) 4 - 0 Buts: Zenit Saint-Pétersbourg: Claudinho (9), Kuzyaev (49), Sutormin (80), Wendel (90+4) Juventus Turin (Ita) - Chelsea (Ang) 1- 0 But: Juvnetus: Chiesa (46) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Juventus 6 2 2 0 0 4 0 4 2. Chelsea 3 2 1 0 1 1 1 0 3. Saint-Pétersbourg 3 2 1 0 1 4 1 3 4. Malmö 2 0 0 2 0 7 -7 - Mardi . Groupe A RB Leipzig (All) - Club Bruges (Bel) 1 - 2 Buts: RB Leipzig: Nkunku (5) Club de Bruges: Vanaken (22), Rits (41) Paris Saint-Germain (Fra) - Manchester City (Ang) 2 - 0 Buts: Paris Saint-Germain: Gueye (8), Messi (74e) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Paris SG (Fra) 4 2 1 1 0 3 1 2 2. Club de Bruges (Bel) 4 2 1 1 0 3 2 1 3. Manchester City (Ang) 3 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 4. RB Leipzig (All) 0 2 0 0 2 4 8 -4 . Groupe B AC Milan (Ita) - Atlético Madrid (Esp) 1 - 2 Buts: AC Milan: Rafael Leao (20) Atlético Madrid: Griezmann (84), Luis Suarez (90+7 s.p.) Porto (Por) - Liverpool (Ang) 1 - 5 Buts: Porto: Taremi (75) Liverpool: Salah (18, 60), Mané (45), Firmino (77, 81) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Liverpool (Ang) 6 2 2 0 0 8 3 5 2. Atlético Madrid (Esp) 4 2 1 1 0 2 1 1 3. Porto (Por) 1 2 0 1 1 1 5 -4 4. AC Milan (Ita) 0 2 0 0 2 3 5 -2 . Groupe C Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) - Besiktas (Tur) 2 - 0 Buts: Ajax Amsterdam: Berghuis (17), Haller (43) Dortmund (All) - Sporting Portugal (Por) 1 - 0 But: Dortmund: Malen (37) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. Ajax Amsterdam (P-B) 6 2 2 0 0 7 1 6 2. Dortmund (All) 6 2 2 0 0 3 1 2 3. Besiktas (Tur) 0 2 0 0 2 1 4 -3 4. Sporting Portugal (Por) 0 2 0 0 2 1 6 -5 . Groupe D Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) - Inter Milan (Ita) 0 - 0 Real Madrid (Esp) - FC Sheriff (Mol) 1 - 2 Buts: Real Madrid: Benzema (65 s.p.) FC Sheriff: Yakhshiboev (25), S. Thill (90) Classement: Pts J G N P bp bc dif 1. FC Sheriff (Mol) 6 2 2 0 0 4 1 3 2. Real Madrid (Esp) 3 2 1 0 1 2 2 0 3. Inter Milan (Ita) 1 2 0 1 1 0 1 -1 4. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr) 1 2 0 1 1 0 2 -2 (Belga)

© 2021 Belga. Tous droits de reproduction et de représentation réservés. Toutes les informations reproduites dans cette rubrique (dépêches, photos, logos) sont protégées par des droits de propriété intellectuelle détenus par Belga. Par conséquent, aucune de ces informations ne peut être reproduite, modifiée, rediffusée, traduite, exploitée commercialement ou réutilisée de quelque manière que ce soit sans l'accord préalable écrit de Belga.