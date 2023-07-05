Vidéo

La tension monte dans la première bande-annonce de “Killers of the Flower Moon”, le thriller de Martin Scorsese qui réunit enfin DiCaprio et DeNiro

La prochaine superproduction d’Apple a maintenant sa bande-annonce.

La Rédaction
La Rédaction

Publié le 05-07-2023 à 21h18

"Killers of the Flower Moon", le dernier film de Martin Scorsese produit pour AppleTV, était présenté en mai 2023 au Festival de Cannes. Avec Lenonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro et Lily Gladstone.
L'été 2023 est riche en sortie cinématographique et crée même un embouteillage sur l'autoroute des sorties estivales. On retrouve plusieurs grands réalisateurs de retour au premier plan. Christopher Nolan avec "Oppenheimer", Wes Anderson avec "Asteroid City", Greta Gerwig avec "Barbie", David Fincher avec "The Killer", Michael Mann avec "Ferrari"...

Mais les sorties de fin d’année n’ont pas dit leur dernier mot. Comme en témoigne le thriller tant attendu de Martin Scorsese qui réunit enfin Leonardo DiCaprio et Robert DeNiro, les deux acteurs phares du réalisateur américain. Adapté du livre “La Note Américaine” de David Grann, le film a fait sensation lors du dernier Festival de Cannes.

Le long-métrage relate le massacre des autochtones d’Osage County par des Blancs voulant s’emparer de leurs terres pour en exploiter le pétrole. Apple vient de sortir la première bande-annonce officielle du film. Tendu et sublimement filmé, le teaser tient toutes ses promesses et fait monter la tension d’un cran avant la sortie en salle.

Killers of the Flower Moon sortira d’abord au cinéma, le 18 octobre en Belgique. Le film ne sera pas disponible avant 17 mois sur Apple TV +.

