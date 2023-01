Trofeo Alcudia: Van den Berg le plus franc

Dare to risk. 👍🤷‍♂️ Marijn van den Berg didn't touch the brakes in the last corner and won Trofeo Ses Salines-Alcudia in front of the big favourites Ethan Vernon and Bini Grmay for his first pro victory. I'm glad that nobody crashed... #ChallengeMallorca pic.twitter.com/dM7cWzm7XN