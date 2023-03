Discussions will take place in the next weeks between Real Madrid and Eden Hazard’s camp — his last appearance in La Liga was on September 11. 🇧🇪 #Real



Feeling internally is for Hazard to leave the club in the summer, in case of good bid/opportunity.



🎥 https://t.co/NMPheW9nvN pic.twitter.com/PpItJkEhJL