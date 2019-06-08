Timothy Castagne a été préféré par Roberto Martinez à Thomas Meunier comme titulaire au poste de latéral droit pour le match Belgique/Kazakhstan, samedi, au stade roi Baudouin de Bruxelles, en qualification à l'Euro 2020.
L'ouverture du score par Mertens
Le second but inscrit par Castagne
Le troisième but inscrit par Romelu Lukaku
Suivez la rencontre en direct commenté
Les compositions:
Belgique: Courtois; Vertonghen, Kompany, Alderweireld; T. Hazard, De Bruyne, Witsel, Castagne; E. Hazard, R. Lukaku, Mertens.
Kazakhstan: Nepohodov; Marochkin, Erlanov, Maliy, Beysebekov; Zhukov, Pertsukh, Fedin; Vorogovskiy, Zangylyshbay, Kuat.