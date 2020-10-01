Placés dans le pot 4 comme l’an passé, les hommes de Philippe Clément naviguent entre deux mondes tant un gouffre sépare le pire tirage (Bayern, Manchester City et Inter Milan) du plus abordable (Zenith, Ajax et Olympiacos).

Pot 1 : Bayern Munich (All), FC Séville (Esp), Real Madrid (Esp), Liverpool (Ang), Juventus (Ita), Paris SG (Fra), Zenit (Rus), FC Porto (Por).

Pot 2 : FC Barcelone (Esp), Atletico Madrid (Esp), Manchester City (Ang), Manchester United (Ang), Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukr), Dortmund (All), Chelsea (Ang), Ajax (P-B).

Pot 3 : Dynamo Kiev (Ukr), RB Leipzig (All), Inter Milan (Ita), Olympiacos (Grè), Lazio Rome (Ita), Atalanta (Ita), Salzsbourg (Aut), Krasnodar (Rus).

Pot 4 : Club Bruges, Mönchengladbach (All), Istanbul Basaksehir (Tur), Rennes (Fra), Ferencvaros (Hon), Midtjylland (Dan), Lokomotiv (Rus), Marseille (Fra).