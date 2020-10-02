S’ils évitent des clubs comme Leicester et la Sociedad, ils pourraient hériter de gros calibres comme Arsenal, Tottenham, Naples ou l’AC Milan qualifié in extremis. Le coefficient européen permet à La Gantoise d’intégrer le pot 1, alors que l’Antwerp fait partie du pot 4.
Pot 1 : Arsenal (G-B), Tottenham (G-B), AS Rome (Ita), Naples (Ita), Benfica (Por), Leverkusen (All), Villareal (Esp), CSKA Moscou (Rus), Braga (Por), La Gantoise, PSV (P-B), Celtic (Éco).
Pot 2 : Dinamo Zagreb (Cro), Sparta Prague (Tch), Slavia Prague (Tch), Ludogorets (Hon), Young Boys (Sui), Étoile Rouge (Ser), Rapid Vienne (Aut), Leicester (G-B), Qarabag (Aze), PAOK Salonique (Grè), Standard, Real Sociedad (Esp).
Pot 3 : Grenade (Esp), AC Milan (Ita), AZ Alkmaar (P-B), Feyenoord (P-B), AEK Athènes (Grè), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (Isr), Rangers (Éco), Molde (Nor), Hoffenheim (All), H. Beer-Sheva (Isr), LASK (Aut), Cluj (Rou).
Pot 4 : Lille (Fra), Nice (Fra), Rijeka (Cro), Dundalk (Irl), S. Liberec (Tch), Antwerp, Lech Poznan (Pol), Sivasspor (Tur), Wolfsberger (Aut), Omonia Nicosie (Chy), CSKA Sofia (Bul), Zorya Louhansk (Ukr).