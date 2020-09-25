Voici le calendrier du week-end avec les noms des commentateurs qui vous feront vivre les rencontres en direct:

Vendredi

20h45: Courtrai - Antwerp (EPL1) - Commentateur: Kevin Jonckheere

Samedi

Studio "Box to box": Vincenzo Ciuro et Thomas Chatelle

13h25: Brighton - Manchester United (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

16h15: Beerschot - Waasland (EPL1) - Commentateur: Benoît Goeders

18h25: West Brom - Chelsea (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

18h30: Malines - Saint-Trond (EPL1) - Commentateur: Jonathan Anciaux

20h45: La Gantoise - OHL (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Quentin Volvert

20h45: RWDM - Union (EPL2) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune et Dany Ost

Dimanche

12h55: Sheffield - Leeds (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Julien Courtois

13h30: Standard - Zulte (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Benjamin Deceuninck et Philippe Albert. Journaliste bord terrain: Vincenzo Ciuro

15h55: Fulham - Aston Villa (VOOsport World 2) - Commentateur : Fred Waseige

16h00: Anderlecht - Eupen (EPL1) - Commentateur: Patrick Stein et Thomas Chatelle

16h00: Lommel - Deinze (EPL2) - Commentateur: François-Nicolas Sepulchre

17h25: Manchester City - Leicester (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Bruno Taverne

18h15: FC Bruges - CS Bruges (EPL1) - Commentateurs: Marc Delire et Olivier Doll. Journaliste bord terrain : Mathieu Istace

20h00: Lierse - Seraing (EPL2) - Commentateur: Benjamin Streber

20h45: Mouscron - Charleroi (EPL1) - Commentateur: Philippe Hereng et Nordin Jbari

Lundi

20h45 - D1A - Genk - Ostende (EPL1) - Commentateur: Gil Lejeune

20h55 - Premier League - Liverpool - Arsenal (VOOsport World 1) - Commentateur : Serge Radermacher