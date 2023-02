Championnats des Etats-Unis en salle : avec 5.004 points au pentathlon, Anna Hall réussit la deuxième performance de l’histoire à Albuquerque

It’s an AMERICAN RECORD!! 💥🇺🇸



The 2023 @usatf indoor championship is off with a bang as @annaahalll wins her 2nd U.S. title in historic form, putting up 5004 pts in the pentathlon- only 9pts off the WR. Not only did she win the competition, she finished first in all 5 events! pic.twitter.com/in9TjMUCnc