Une coupe du monde Overwatch 2 annoncée pour 2023 par Blizzard !

OVERWATCH WORLD CUP RETURNS IN 2023!



Following the last OWWC in 2019, this will be the first World Cup played on #Overwatch2 — Trials begin as early as February, with Group Stages and Finals starting in Fall 2023! 🌍🏆



🔗 Learn More: https://t.co/87zTpEoG3D pic.twitter.com/8Fn06QKf96