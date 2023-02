Les Belgian Game Awards 2023 auront lieu le 23 juin à La Sucrerie à Wavre !

🎉 Great News! 🎉

The Belgian Game Awards are back!!



🗓️ When: 23rd of June, 2023

📌 Where: La Sucrerie, Wavre



The submission form for entering your games will open soon, but for now: Save the date in your calendars!https://t.co/ipWh3TQMff#BGA23 #BelgianGameAwards pic.twitter.com/pty7AevfVf