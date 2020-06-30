Foot Brabant: les séries définitives sont connues © Sterpigny Brabant Wallon Sébastien Sterpigny

L'ES Braine est bel et bien en première provinciale.



Elles étaient attendues depuis plusieurs jours, elles sont enfin là, les séries définitives pour le football provincial en Brabant sont connues.



On notera qu'en P1, l'ES Braine prend bien la place de Wavre Sports alors que Stockel pourrait encore prendre la place du Golden Black FC (ex Wallonia Walhain) en D3 amateurs si le club n'obtient pas sa licence pour l'échelon national.



P1

Léopold, Ixelles, Grez-Doiceau, Etterbeek, Genappe, Stockel OU Walhain, Lasne Ohain, FC Schaerbeek, RCS Nivellois, Sporting Bruxelles, ES Brainoise, BX Brussels, Kosova, Stade Everois, Saint-Josse, Nseth Berchem.



P2A

RSD Jette B, Boitsfort, FC Schaerbeek B, Sporting Bruxelles B, Black Star, Saint-Michel, FC Forest, Suryoyes Bruxellois, Moreda Uccle, AS Brussels City, Jeunesse Molenbeek, Renaissance Sportive Forestoise, Anderlecht SCB, OC Forstois, Amicii BXL, AFC Evere.



P2B

RCS Brainois B, Wavre Limal, La Hulpe, Waterloo, Rixensart, Orp-Noduwez, Auderghem, Perwez, Stockel B, Lasne Ohain B, RAS Saintoise, Mont-Saint-Andre, Villers-la-Ville, Mont-Saint-Guibert A, Ophain, Chastre.



P3A

Ganshoren B, BX Brussels B, Saint-Josse B, Anderlecht-Milan, AS Brussels City B, Jeunesse Molenbeek B, Nseth Berchem B, Anderlecht SCB B, Union Africa, Anneessens 25, Amici BXL B, ASA Molenbeek, Racing Anderlecht, Union SP. SG Anderlecht, Generation FEFA Anderlecht.



P3B

Léopold B, Boitsfort B, US Rebecquoise B, Stephanois B, Nivelles B, Villers-la-Ville B, Ophain B, JS Ittroise, ES Brainoise B, Suryoyes Bruxellois B, Moreda Uccle B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo, Olympic Clabecq, ASA Molenbeek B, Porto Brussels, Waterloo Lion’s.



P3C

Wavre Limal B, La Hulpe B, Etterbeek B, Rixensart B, Stéphanois A, Auderghem B, Crossing Schaerbeek B, Ottignies-Stimont B, Saint-Michel B, JS Ittroise B, Kosova B, Stade Everois B, Polonia Boitsfort, Ronvau Chaumont B, Racing White Woluwe.



P3D

Grez-Doiceau B, Jodoigne B, Genappe B, Orp-Noduwez B, Perwez B, Ottignies-Stimont, SC Beauvechain, Melin, Incourt, Mont-Saint-Guibert B, Huppaytoise, Jandrain-Jandrenouille, Biergeois, Chastre B, Ronvau Chaumont A, FC Walhain.