Les séries provinciales brabançonnes pour la saison 2021-2022 sont connues Brabant Wallon Sébastien Sterpigny Le Brussels Football a dévoilé les séries provinciales de la P1 à la P3. © Sterpigny

Première étape vers la nouvelle saison, la parution des séries provinciales est toujours un moment attendu. Ce midi, le Brussels Football a dévoilé les séries provinciales pour la nouvelle saison. On notera que la P1 comptera bel et bien 16 équipes: la Royale Union Tubize Braine B est bien là, au contraire du Golden Black FC qui a donc disparu.



Les séries

Provinciale 1

Léopold, Ixelles, Grez-Doiceau, Etterbeek, Genappe, Lasne Ohain, FC Schaerbeek, Royale Union Tubize Braine B, Nivelles, Sp. Bruxelles, ES Brainoise, BX Brussels, Kosova Schaerbeek, Stade Everois, Saint-Josse, Nseth Berchem.



Provinciale 2A

Jette B, Boitsfort, FC Schaerbeek B, Sp. Bruxelles B, Black Star, Saint-Michel, Forest, Suryoyes, Moreda Uccle, AS Brussels City, AJ Molenbeek, Renaissance Forestoise, Anderlecht SCB, OC Forestois, Amicii, AFC Evere.



Provinciale 2B

Braine B, Wavre Limal, La Hulpe, RC Waterloo, Rixensart, Orp-Noduwez, Auderghem, Perwez, Stockel B, Lasne Ohain B, Saintoise, AS Mont-Saint-André, Villers-la-Ville, Mont-Saint-Guibert, Ophain, Chastre.



Provinciale 3A

Ganshoren B, BX Brussels B, Saint-Josse B, Anderlecht Milan, AS Brussels City B, AJ Molenbeek B, Nseth Berchem B, Africa Bruxelles, Brussels Sport AFCA, Anneessens 25 Brussels, Amicii B, ASA Molenbeek, Racing Anderlecht, Union Sportive SG Anderlecht B, Generation FEFA Anderlecht, ACJ Molenbeek.



Provinciale 3B

Léopold B, Boitsfort B, RC Waterloo B, Rebecq B, Saintoise B, Ophain B, Ittroise, ES Braine B, Olympic Anderlecht, Suryoyes B, Moreda Uccle B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo, Olympic Clabecq, ASA Molenbeek B, Porto Brussels, Union Sportive SG Anderlecht, Racing White Woluwe B, Waterloo Lion’s.



Provinciale 3C

Ixelles B, Wavre Limal B, La Hulpe B, Etterbeek B, Riwensart B, Excelsior Stéphanois, Auderghem B, Crossing Schaerbeek B, Ottignies LLN B, Villers-la-Ville B, Alliance Huppaytoise B, Saint-Michel B, Kosova Schaerbeek B, Stade Everois B, Polonia Boitsfort, Racing White Woluwe A, Walhain B.



Provinciale 3D

Grez-Doiceau B, Jodoigne B, Excelsior Stéphanois B, Genappe B, Orp-Noduwez B, Perwez B, Ottignies LLN, Beauvechain, RC Melin, Incourt, Mont-Saint-Guibert B, Alliance Huppaytoise, Jandrain-Jandrenouille, Biergeois, Chastre B, Ronvau Chaumont, Walain, SC Jodoigne.