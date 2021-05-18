Les séries
Provinciale 1
Léopold, Ixelles, Grez-Doiceau, Etterbeek, Genappe, Lasne Ohain, FC Schaerbeek, Royale Union Tubize Braine B, Nivelles, Sp. Bruxelles, ES Brainoise, BX Brussels, Kosova Schaerbeek, Stade Everois, Saint-Josse, Nseth Berchem.
Provinciale 2A
Jette B, Boitsfort, FC Schaerbeek B, Sp. Bruxelles B, Black Star, Saint-Michel, Forest, Suryoyes, Moreda Uccle, AS Brussels City, AJ Molenbeek, Renaissance Forestoise, Anderlecht SCB, OC Forestois, Amicii, AFC Evere.
Provinciale 2B
Braine B, Wavre Limal, La Hulpe, RC Waterloo, Rixensart, Orp-Noduwez, Auderghem, Perwez, Stockel B, Lasne Ohain B, Saintoise, AS Mont-Saint-André, Villers-la-Ville, Mont-Saint-Guibert, Ophain, Chastre.
Provinciale 3A
Ganshoren B, BX Brussels B, Saint-Josse B, Anderlecht Milan, AS Brussels City B, AJ Molenbeek B, Nseth Berchem B, Africa Bruxelles, Brussels Sport AFCA, Anneessens 25 Brussels, Amicii B, ASA Molenbeek, Racing Anderlecht, Union Sportive SG Anderlecht B, Generation FEFA Anderlecht, ACJ Molenbeek.
Provinciale 3B
Léopold B, Boitsfort B, RC Waterloo B, Rebecq B, Saintoise B, Ophain B, Ittroise, ES Braine B, Olympic Anderlecht, Suryoyes B, Moreda Uccle B, AFCCM Braine Waterloo, Olympic Clabecq, ASA Molenbeek B, Porto Brussels, Union Sportive SG Anderlecht, Racing White Woluwe B, Waterloo Lion’s.
Provinciale 3C
Ixelles B, Wavre Limal B, La Hulpe B, Etterbeek B, Riwensart B, Excelsior Stéphanois, Auderghem B, Crossing Schaerbeek B, Ottignies LLN B, Villers-la-Ville B, Alliance Huppaytoise B, Saint-Michel B, Kosova Schaerbeek B, Stade Everois B, Polonia Boitsfort, Racing White Woluwe A, Walhain B.
Provinciale 3D
Grez-Doiceau B, Jodoigne B, Excelsior Stéphanois B, Genappe B, Orp-Noduwez B, Perwez B, Ottignies LLN, Beauvechain, RC Melin, Incourt, Mont-Saint-Guibert B, Alliance Huppaytoise, Jandrain-Jandrenouille, Biergeois, Chastre B, Ronvau Chaumont, Walain, SC Jodoigne.