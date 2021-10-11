- 7 buts: Garcia (Kosova), Touile (Léopold).
- 6 buts: De Neve (Grez-Doiceau) ; Coulibaly (Sporting Bruxelles).
- 5 buts: De Croes (Grez-Doiceau), Van Gestel (RUTB).
- 4 buts: Madimba (BX) ; Laloux (Genappe) ; Ben Mohamed, Köse (Sporting Bruxelles).
- 3 buts: Bihi (ES Braine) ; Darmo (BX) ; Harrou (Grez) ; Damar (Ixelles) ; Es-Sadiki, Kory (Léo) ; Deliège (Nivelles) ; Bakija (Nseth) ; Bilong (Saint-Josse) ; Erkiouak (FC Schaerbeek), Bourgeois ; M. De Matos (Stade Everois).
- 2 buts: Kwiatkowski (ES Braine) ; Diallon, Lehrbach (BX) ; Bampembe (Etterbeek) ; Brichart, Gasmi, Queimadelas (Genappe) ; Muland (Grez) ; Marques, Radman (Ixelles) ; Rybaczuk (Kosova) ; Charpentier, Demeur (Lasne Ohain) ; Bula, Mokulu, Z. Zahriou (Nseth Berchem) ; David, Kanyinda (RUTB) ; Cissé, Plonowski (Saint-Josse) ; Kambala (Sporting Bruxelles).
- 1 but: Lehyan (ES Braine) ; Barry, Bourit (BX) ; Al Mokhlis, Dieluvua, Kouanda, Maroufi, Ngipseu, Sarhan (Etterbeek) ; Huby, Legardien, Rosart (Genappe) ; De Beule, De Bluts, Duhem, Georgen, Kocabas, Sheta (Grez) ; Tene, Van Bael, Van De Walle, Yrnard (Ixelles) ; Diasombe, Gacio, Roy (Kosova) ; Dierinckx, Siroux (Lasne Ohain) ; Saoudi (Léopold) ; Basile, Cagnina, Louahed, Zammuto (Nivelles) ; Bah, Morias, Y. Zahriou (Nseth Berchem) ; De Grave, Duhot, Giusto, Migliore, Tirpan (RUTB) ; Bah (Saint-Josse) ; Bahhodh, Noto-Millefiori, Sow (FC Schaerbeek) ; Bouhna, Indenge, Madani, Singha (Sporting Bruxelles) ; P. De Matos, Gnaoua, Thiry (Stade Everois).